SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Holdings Raised by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 1.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $26,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.65. 7,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

