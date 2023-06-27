SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $24,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 265,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

