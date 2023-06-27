SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.23

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.23 and last traded at $78.06, with a volume of 172248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,591 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 81,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

