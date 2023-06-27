Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for 1.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $158.95 and a twelve month high of $202.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day moving average is $186.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6895 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

