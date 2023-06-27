Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

SAVE opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $29,618,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 735,152 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

