Square Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,235.29 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003012 BTC on popular exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $1.90 million and $7,235.29 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.91130276 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,326.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

