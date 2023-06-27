STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 201.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

