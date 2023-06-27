Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 1,167 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Citigroup began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air Lease Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $636.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

