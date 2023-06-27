Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $9,226,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PXD opened at $201.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

