Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. monday.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of monday.com worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.79. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.63. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNDY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.