Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Magna International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

