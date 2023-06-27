Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 305 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.29.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $277.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $278.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.53 and its 200-day moving average is $247.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

