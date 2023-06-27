Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 5,656 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 74.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $795,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $351,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

VLO stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.18.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

