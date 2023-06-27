Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 58,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

