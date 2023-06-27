Status Price Tops $0.0235 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. Status has a market cap of $90.68 million and $1.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,715.93 or 0.99980642 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0233065 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,624,616.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.