Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Steelcase Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 208.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Articles

