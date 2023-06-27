Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.18

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $79.83 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,478,292 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

