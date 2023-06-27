Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,212 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,954,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 171,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 137,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of CTA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. 4,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,371. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.