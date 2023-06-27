Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.90. 60,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,965. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.90. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,791 shares of company stock worth $74,644,492. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

