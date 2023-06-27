Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 2,994 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF comprises 2.3% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2,693.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 181,786 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 298,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,594 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 672.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 96,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,925 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 87,369 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.