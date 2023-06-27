Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 543 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,826,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,809,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. 29,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,888. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.