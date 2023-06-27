Steph & Co. Buys 2,278 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 259,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. 1,870,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,686,566. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

