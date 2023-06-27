Steph & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Steph & Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 110,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,536. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

