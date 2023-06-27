Steph & Co. Has $149,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 502,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 663,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 652,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

