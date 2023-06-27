Steph & Co. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,174,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.