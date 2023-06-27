Steph & Co. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Steph & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Steph & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $152.67. 8,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,435. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $157.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.76.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

