Steph & Co. Has $36,000 Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Steph & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,778,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,000 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.58. The company had a trading volume of 220,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average is $108.61.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

