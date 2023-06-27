Steph & Co. Purchases 341 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 353,739 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares during the period. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $117,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 134,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,528. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Griffin Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

