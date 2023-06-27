Steph & Co. Sells 1,326 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Steph & Co. lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

TCHP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. 2,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,538. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $350.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.