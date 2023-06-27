Steph & Co. Sells 498 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Steph & Co. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.23. 796,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

