Steph & Co. Sells 716 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Steph & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $91,015,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $88,626,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,753 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. 133,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,377. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.