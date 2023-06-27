Steph & Co. Sells 832 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Steph & Co. lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.05. 126,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

