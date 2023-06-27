Steph & Co. Trims Stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Steph & Co. reduced its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares makes up 0.6% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,713.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NIC traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 18.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NIC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

