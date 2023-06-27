Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Shares Gap Down to $41.93

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.93, but opened at $39.99. Stewart Information Services shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 22,475 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,894.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after buying an additional 418,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 401,039 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,799,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 278,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,024,000 after purchasing an additional 244,617 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

