Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHRS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 19,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hammerhead Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $39.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57.

Institutional Trading of Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy ( NASDAQ:HHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hammerhead Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth about $929,000. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth about $606,714,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

