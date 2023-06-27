Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 27th (BTVCY, CDE, EXTR, HHRS, HL, IGT, J, MANU, ODFL, SAIA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 27th:

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 950 ($12.08) to GBX 1,000 ($12.71).

Get Britvic plc alerts:

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL). National Bank Financial issued an outperform rating on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its reiterates rating reiterated by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $25.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $391.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $331.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $388.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $311.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.