Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 27th (BTVCY, CDE, EXTR, HHRS, HL, IGT, J, MANU, ODFL, SAIA)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 27th:

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 950 ($12.08) to GBX 1,000 ($12.71).

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL). National Bank Financial issued an outperform rating on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its reiterates rating reiterated by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $25.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $391.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $331.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $388.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $311.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

