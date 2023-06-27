StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.35. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.