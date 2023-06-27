StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.71.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on CPS Technologies from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.