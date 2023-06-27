StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.71.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

