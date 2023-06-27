StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.34 on Friday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
See Also
