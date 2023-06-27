StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.34 on Friday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enservco during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.