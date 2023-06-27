StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.98.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
