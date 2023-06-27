StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Stories

