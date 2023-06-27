StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 3.9 %

NURO opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

