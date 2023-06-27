StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Down 3.9 %
NURO opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.73.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
