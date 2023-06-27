StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.88 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $12.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.69.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Stories

