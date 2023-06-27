StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

