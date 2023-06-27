StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RAIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $47.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.07. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $42,397.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,289.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FreightCar America news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,217. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James R. Meyer bought 15,251 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,397.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,289.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

