StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

GTIM stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

