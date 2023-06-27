StockNews.com Upgrades Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Hold

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VTNR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Vertex Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTNR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,583. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,517,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 433,583 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 167,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,426 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $707,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Articles

