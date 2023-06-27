Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.32

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 149794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DNB Markets lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

