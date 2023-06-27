STP Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $76.06 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, STP has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $76.06 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,711.70 or 0.99999045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03911389 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,682,363.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

