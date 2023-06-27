Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Director Jack Levine Acquires 9,000 Shares

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Rating) Director Jack Levine purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $62,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,034.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 80 healthcare properties, of which 79 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.