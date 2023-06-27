SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

STKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

SunOpta Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.49 on Friday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $765.30 million, a P/E ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,887,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.