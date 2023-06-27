SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

STKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.49 on Friday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $765.30 million, a P/E ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,887,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

